Congress knew of its fate: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the Congress was aware of its performance in the Delhi Assembly election, where it didn’t secure even a single seat.

“We knew it, our organisation did,” he told reporters in Bhopal. “However, the biggest thing is the BJP’s fate. They make so many tall claims; even the Centre is in Delhi.”

He said the BJP’s “real face” was being recognised across the country. “They employ only diversionary tactics. Any Central Minister or Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t talk about unemployment or the agrarian sector... [They talk only about] nationalism, Pakistan and the CAA.”

Writing on Twitter later, Mr. Nath said, “Although the verdict is not favourable to the Congress, we’ll review it at the party level and discuss it too, but this is a strong lesson for the BJP.” “The BJP gave everything in this election, made strident efforts to distract voters from issues and mislead everyone and served lies, but they didn’t succeed.”

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Mr. Nath asked the Centre, “Is there a war? Is there a refugee crisis? Then what was the need to pass the law, that too, by holding a session of Parliament until midnight. They just want to send across a divisive message.”