ADVERTISEMENT

Congress’ K.C. Venugopal moves privilege motion against PM Modi for his ‘derogatory, distasteful and defamatory’ remarks against Sonia, Rahul

March 17, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr Venugopal, in his letter to the Chairman, has cited the Prime Minister’s February 9 speech during the reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Lok Sabha at discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President’s address during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal on March 17 wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking privilege proceedings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making ‘derogatory, distasteful and defamatory’ remarks against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Venugopal, in his letter to the Chairman, has cited the Prime Minister’s February 9 speech during the reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

In response to the Congress accusing him of not mentioning Pandit Nehru in his speeches, Mr. Modi had noted that none of his descendants used the Nehru surname. While Mr. Modi had avoided specific mentions of the Adani-Hindenburg issue in his speech then, he had said said that the keechad (dirt) flung against him would actually help the kamal (lotus) to grow, referring to the BJP’s election symbol. During his speech the Opposition had stormed the well of the House shouting slogans about Adani throughout.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress move is a clear attempt to counter BJP’s aggressive stance against Mr Gandhi for ‘democracy under threat’ remark that he made in London.

The Parliament’s functioning continued to be disrupted on Friday with the ruling BJP unrelenting in its demand for an apology from Congress leader , whose remarks that democracy is under attack has drawn the BJP’s ire.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has also refused to shift focus from calling for a Joint Parliamentary probe into the Adani Group controversy. On Thursday, several MPs from the Opposition organised a human chain in the Parliament premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US