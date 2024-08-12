GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress’ JPC demand into Hindenburg report on SEBI chief a sham: BJP

After being rebuffed by the people of India, the Congress party, its allies and the toolkit gang have conspired together to usher in economic anarchy and instability in India, said the BJP MP

Published - August 12, 2024 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad. File

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday (August 12, 2024) accused the Congress of backing the Hindenburg controversy to stop investments in India. “Hindenburg failed to answer the show cause notice issued by SEBI,” Mr. Shankar alleged.

Also read | Hindenburg allegations: Adani group stocks tumble

On the recent report of Hindenburg Research, Mr. Prasad said, “After being rebuffed by the people of India, the Congress party, its allies and the toolkit gang have conspired together to usher in economic anarchy and instability in India.”

“Hindenburg report is released on Saturday, there is uproar on Sunday so the capital market is destabilized on Monday,” said Mr. Shankar.

He further claimed that India is a safe, stable and promising market in the shares as well.

SEBI chief’s rebuttal confirms ‘massive conflict of interest’, raises fresh questions: Hindenburg Research
Hindenburg Research report on SEBI chief raises political storm

“It is SEBI’s legal responsibility to ensure that the market runs smoothly. When SEBI issued a notice against Hindenburg, after completing its entire inquiry in July, which was done under the supervision of the Supreme Court, then without giving any answer in favour of its defence, they have made this attack, a baseless attack,” he alleged.

