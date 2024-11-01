ADVERTISEMENT

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh slams NITI Aayog over ‘call for power plants to pause installing sulphur reducing gear’

Published - November 01, 2024 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Jairam Ramesh said India was the world’s largest emitter of sulphur dioxide and these emissions from power plants contributed significantly to air pollution

PTI

New Delhi, June 02 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference, at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader and former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Friday (November 1, 2024) said sulphur dioxide emissions from power plants contributed significantly to air pollution and any argument suggesting that such emissions were of no concern to public health in India was ridiculous.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks came over a media report, which claimed the NITI Aayog had proposed halting the fitting of equipment to cut sulphur emissions at coal-fired power plants.

However, there was no official word from the NITI Aayog.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Mr. Ramesh said India was the world's largest emitter of sulphur dioxide and these emissions from power plants contributed significantly to air pollution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"A decision had been taken earlier that the power plants must install fluoride gas desulpharisers. First, a deadline of 2017 was fixed. This was later extended to 2026. Now it appears that the all-knowing NITI Aayog wants the deadline scrapped altogether," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

"To argue that sulphur dioxide emissions are of no concern to public health in India is ridiculous -- especially at a time when the consequences of pollution are so visibly evident across India's cities," Mr. Ramesh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US