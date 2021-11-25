Congress issues show-cause notice to Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur

Chandigarh

The former Punjab CM’s wife is the Congress MP from Patiala

The Congress on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, issued a show-cause notice to its Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, wife of the former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, seeking an explanation for her “anti-party activities”.

Issuing the notice to Ms. Kaur, Congress leader Harish Choudhary, in-charge of party’s Punjab affairs, wrote, “For the last many days, we are continuously receiving reports from Congress workers, MLAs, leaders from Patiala and the media about your anti-party activities.”

“This information and news have been coming ever since your husband Captain Amarinder Singh ji resigned from the Congress and floated his own party: Punjab Lok Congress. We are also made aware of your announcements in the media about siding with your husband’s party,” he wrote.

In the notice, the Congress asked Ms. Kaur to explain her stand on the issue within seven days “otherwise the party will be forced to take necessary disciplinary action”.