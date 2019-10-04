Congress issues notice to Rae Bareli MLA for attending UP Assembly’s special session

The Congress on Friday issued a show cause notice to its MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh after she defied the party whip and attended a special 36-hour session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly convened by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government despite a call for boycott by the Opposition parties.

Coming weeks after she spoke out in support of the Central government decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, her seemingly rebellious stance triggered speculation over her future and proximity to the BJP.

Ms. Singh is an MLA from the Rae Bareli Sadar seat, one of the five constituencies in the Parliamentary seat of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Leader of the Congress Party in the House Ajay Kumar Lallu said Ms. Singh's act amounted to "indiscipline against the party."

Ms. Singh has two days to respond to the notice.

Accusing Ms. Singh of hypocrisy, Mr. Lallu said the dissident MLA talks of principles,

morality and ideas so she rather resign from the Congress and contest polls instead of indulging in indiscipline while remaining in its fold.

Ms. Singh should first resign and then "sit in the lap of the BJP and engage in rhetoric on morality," Mr. Lallu said.

On Wednesday, Ms. Singh was not only conspicuous with her absence from the padhyatra in Lucknow led by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to whom she is considered close, she also participated in the Assembly debate.

Talking to reporters outside the House, Ms. Singh said she did what she felt was right. She stated that she rose above party line and tried to talk about development.

"...because that's what the people elected me for. That is my first and foremost priority. I have always tried to walk the path that I feel is correct, the path that my father has taught me," she said on Wednesday.

Ms. Singh is the daughter of Akhilesh Singh, who was a Rae Bareli strongman and former MLA. He died recently.

Sources said that Ms. Singh was contemplating on her future in the Congress and a move to the BJP could not be ruled out due to shifting political grounds in the district.

If she does quit the Congress, it would be a big setback for the party as its former MLC Dinesh Singh left to join the BJP and contested against the UPA chairperson Ms. Gandhi in Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha polls 2019. She, however, won but with a reduced margin.