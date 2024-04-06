GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress is left with neither principles nor policies, says PM Modi at Ajmer rally

Wherever there is Congress, there cannot be any development, says PM Narendra Modi

April 06, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Ajmer

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Ajmer on April 6, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Ajmer on April 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Stepping up his attack on the Congress on the issue of corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 said the party is in panic as he has shut their "shop of loot" and it was holding rallies not to win the elections but to save the corrupt.

Addressing an election rally in Ajmer, Mr. Modi called the Congress a party of "dynasts and corrupt" that is bereft of both principles and policies.

"Wherever there is Congress, there cannot be any development. The Congress never thought about the poor, marginalised and youths....These people considered looting public money as their ancestral right. In the last 10 years, Modi has provided a permanent cure for the disease," he said.

Mr. Modi said that the third term of his government is not far and the government would going to take even bigger decisions against corruption in the first 100 days.

"It can only be said about the Congress - 'ek to karela, uppar se neem chadha'. It's a party of dynasties and equally a corrupt party... Modi has pulled down the shutter of their shop of loot. That is why they are in a panic," he said.

Congress wants to impose ideas of the Muslim League on India, says Modi

He slammed the Congress manifesto, calling it a bundle of lies where every page reeked of "breaking India into pieces". He alleged that the Congress wants to impose the ideas of the Muslim League on India. "The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto as was in the Muslim League at the time of independence," he alleged.

Congress manifesto has stamp of Muslim League: PM Modi

"The Leftists have taken over whatever was left of this manifesto bearing the stamp of the Muslim League. Today Congress is left with neither principles nor policies. It seems as if Congress has given everything on contract and has outsourced the entire party," he said.

Congress manifesto vows to undo BJP government policies

The Prime Minister said the 2024 election is an opportunity for the citizens to decide the future of the country for the next 100 years. Mr. Modi said that for decades, the country had coalition governments. "Due to compulsions of alliance and everyone's personal interests, the country's interest was passed over," he claimed.

