Congress instigating violence in northeast, says Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha

The Centre accused the Congress on Thursday of instigating violence in the northeast after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament.
During Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Congress Floor Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of violence in parts of the northeast, saying the entire region was in flames barring a few places.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hit back, saying Congress was instigating violence in the region and the government condemns it. After Mr. Joshi’s remarks, Congress Members walked out of the proceedings.
