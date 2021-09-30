Anand Sharma expresses ‘disgust’over hooliganism outside Sibal’s residence

New Delhi

30 September 2021 10:10 IST

The Congress Working Committee member urges party president Sonia Gandhi to take action against those responsible for the ‘attack’.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Anand Sharma, who is part of the party’s group of reformists, on Thursday condemned the ‘hooliganism’ outside Kapil Sibal’s residence and urged party president Sonia Gandhi to take action against those responsible for the ‘attack’ on Mr. Sibal’s house.

Members of the Youth Congress from the Chandni Chowk area — a Lok Sabha constituency that Mr. Sibal has represented before — had protested outside Mr. Sibal’s house on Wednesday evening.

Also Read Ashok Gehlot loyalists claim support of over 100 MLAs Advertising Advertising

The trigger was a press conference by Mr. Sibal in which he not only questioned the decision making by the party’s top leadership but also said, “In our party, at the moment, there is no president, and so, we don’t know who is taking the decisions”.

Apart from holding placards with “Get Well Soon” messages, Youth Congress workers reportedly threw tomatoes and roses inside Mr. Sibal’s compound.

“Shocked and disgusted to hear the news of attack and hooliganism at Kapil Sibal’s house. This deplorable action brings disrepute to the party and needs to be strongly condemned. Congress has a history of upholding freedom of expression. Differences of opinion and perception are integral to a democracy. Intolerance and violence is alien to Congress values and culture,” Mr. Sharma said on Twitter.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi in Kerala as KPCC feud rages

“Those responsible must be identified and disciplined. Urging Congress president Smt Sonia Gandhi to take cognisance and strong action,” he added.

The tensions that had been simmering over a year between the loyalists of the Gandhi family and the reformists — the group of 23 (G-23) letter writers who had written to Ms. Gandhi in August last year to seek inner party reforms — resurfaced once again now.

CWC member Ghulam Nabi Azad has shot off a fresh letter to Ms. Gandhi to convene a CWC meeting to debate the state of affairs in the party.

Mr. Sibal, on behalf of the G-23, in his press conference reiterated the groups demand for an elected CWC, party president, central election committee and empowered Pradesh Congress Committees.

Questioning the leadership about recent decisions, including Punjab, the G-23 leaders also pointed out how the party continued to see high profile exits like Sushmita Dev (Assam) and Luizinho Faleiro (Goa) and other leaders from Kerala.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi that “no school of thought can claim a monopoly of right judgment”, Mr. Sibal argued that no monopolies could be created in the power structures of the party, and asserted that the “G-23 is certainly not ji huzoor 23”, an idiomatic expression referring to a yes-man.