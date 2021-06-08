Congress income fell, AAP, CPI(M), NCP recorded increase in receipts in 2019-20

NEW DELHI

Except BJP’s, EC publishes parties’ annual audit reports for 2019-2020

The Congress saw its income decrease by over ₹200 crore from 2018-2019 to 2019-2020, the financial year in which polling for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was held, while the Aam Adam Party (AAP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the CPI(M) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) all reported an increase in receipts over the previous year.

The parties’ annual audit reports for 2019-2020, which were published by the Election Commission on Monday, showed that the Congress went from having a surplus of ₹448.11 core in 2018-2019 to a deficit of ₹315.94 crore. Its income decreased from ₹918.03 crore in 2018-2019, which was the financial year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, to ₹682.21 crore in 2019-2020.

In its report, the AAP declared an increase in income from ₹19.31 crore the previous year to ₹49.65 crore in 2019-2020, while it’s expenditure also rose from ₹16.1 crore to ₹38.8 crore. Of the expenditure, ₹10.36 crore was spent on “electronic media”, according to the AAP’s annual report.

The Shiv Sena’s report showed a decrease in income from ₹135.50 crore in 2018-2019 to ₹111.40 crore, of which ₹40.98 crore came from electoral bonds. The expenses went up from ₹14.56 crore to ₹98.37 crore in 2019-2020, a year when the Maharashtra Assembly elections were also held.

The Nationalist Congress Party’s income increased from ₹8.15 crore to ₹50.71 crore, as did its expenditure from ₹8.84 crore to ₹24.99 crore. The CPI (M)’s income went up from ₹100.96 crore to ₹158.62 crore and its expenditure from ₹76.1 crore to ₹105 crore. The CPI saw a decrease in income from ₹7.15 crore to ₹6.58 crore.

RJD’s helicopter hire charge

The Rashtriya Janata Dal declared income and expenditure of ₹6 crore each. While ₹2.50 crore came from electoral bonds, the party spent the most, ₹3.31 crore, on ‘helicopter hire charge’.

The Samajwadi Party’s report showed an increase in income and expenditure from ₹33.8 crore to ₹47.27 crore, and ₹45.32 crore to ₹55.69 crore respectively.

Some parties had submitted their annual reports earlier this year, while the BJP’s was yet to be published by the EC, which has increased the deadline for submission to June 30 due to the pandemic.