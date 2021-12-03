Congress in the deep freezer: Trinamool mouthpiece

Mamata Banerjee

03 December 2021 22:15 IST

It says Mamata will lead the Opposition

Amidst the ongoing war of words between the Congress and Trinamool Congress, the West Bengal ruling party has once again targeted the grand old party of the country through an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ titled “Congress in the deep freezer”.

The editorial published on December 3 refers to recent tweet by poll strategist Prashant Kishor and recent remarks Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The TMC, which had been inducting disgruntled Congress leaders in its fold, iterated in its mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ that it was committed to fight the BJP. “What the TMC has been repeatedly saying that has been reflected in Ghulam Nabi’s words. TMC has been saying that Congress has failed. There is no UPA. Opposition unity is required,” the piece said.

Advertising

Advertising

Ghulam Nabi Azad has recently said that she prays that Congress wins over 300 seats in 2024 but he does not see that happening now. Mr. Kishor in a tweet on Thursday had emphasized, “Let opposition leadership be decided democratically”.

Also read: Grand plan for Grand Old Party ends in a bitter tussle

“The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years,” the tweet added.

“The country at this moment needs the Opposition to come together. The Opposition parties have given this responsibility to Mamata Banerjee. This is because she is most accepted and popular face of the Opposition,” the editorial said.

Also read: Congress hits out at Mamata Banerjee’s moves

This is not the first time that the TMC mouthpiece has targeted the Congress. In September this year the publication came out with a front-page story Front-page article “ Rahul could not, Mamata is the real Opposition face”.

The development assumes significance after the Trinamool Congress chairperson recent comments targeting the Congress party. During her visit to Mumbai earlier this week, Ms. Banerjee has said “there is no UPA”, triggering sharp reactions from Congress leadership.