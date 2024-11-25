 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Congress identifies key issues for Winter Session, will insist on JPC probe into Adani Group

Party is unlikely to adopt a stance that leads to a washout as INDIA bloc members want discussion on communal violence in U.P. and the violence in Manipur

Published - November 25, 2024 11:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP and party leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders during the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting, in New Delhi on November 25, 2024.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP and party leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders during the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting, in New Delhi on November 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe against the Adani Group, discussion about the disengagement process with China over the border faceoff, regular flare-ups in Manipur, the communal violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal region and air pollution were identified as the key issues by the Congress Parliamentary Strategy group on Monday.

The meeting was presided over by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and was attended by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, including P. Chidambaram, K.C. Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore.

Parliament Winter Session: INDIA bloc vows to raise Adani issue, demand JPC

“We are not going to back down and we are adamant on JPC on Adani issue. After the revelations in the United States, it has become more important to constitute a JPC,” Mr Ramesh told reporters.

However, the Congress, that forced adjournments in both the Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, is unlikely to adopt a stance that can lead to a washout of proceedings.

Senior party leaders said they want discussions on sensitive issues such as the recent violence in Manipur and the communal violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Apart from from the Congress, other constituents of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) group like the Samajwadi Party want a immediate discussion on the communal tension in U.P.

Published - November 25, 2024 11:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / parliament / Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.