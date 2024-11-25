Congress identifies key issues for Winter Session, will insist on JPC probe into Adani Group

The demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe against the Adani Group, discussion about the disengagement process with China over the border faceoff, regular flare-ups in Manipur, the communal violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal region and air pollution were identified as the key issues by the Congress Parliamentary Strategy group on Monday.

The meeting was presided over by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and was attended by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, including P. Chidambaram, K.C. Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore.

“We are not going to back down and we are adamant on JPC on Adani issue. After the revelations in the United States, it has become more important to constitute a JPC,” Mr Ramesh told reporters.

However, the Congress, that forced adjournments in both the Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, is unlikely to adopt a stance that can lead to a washout of proceedings.

Senior party leaders said they want discussions on sensitive issues such as the recent violence in Manipur and the communal violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Apart from from the Congress, other constituents of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) group like the Samajwadi Party want a immediate discussion on the communal tension in U.P.