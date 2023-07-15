ADVERTISEMENT

Congress holds Lok Sabha polls strategy meet for northeastern States

July 15, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The leaders from the States of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim expressed concern over the "deteriorating" situation in Manipur

PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary (Org.) K.C. Venugopal preside over a meeting of leaders from the North East States. Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 15 met party leaders from six northeastern States and deliberated on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

During the meeting, the leaders from the States of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim also expressed concern over the "deteriorating" situation in Manipur, party sources said.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities, since early May.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland Ajoy Kumar and former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh were among those present at the meeting held at the AICC headquarters here.

Mr. Kharge has been holding key strategy meetings with leaders of various States, including some that are due to go to polls later this year. He has already held separate meetings with leaders of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

