Congress holds hearing for MGNREGS workers during Nyay Yatra 

Workers broadly raised four points: not getting enough work, problems with marking attendance, delay in payment of wages and lack of social audits

February 14, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh and Kanhaiya Kumar address a press briefing during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 14, 2024. Photo: Screenshot from X/@INCIndia

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh and Kanhaiya Kumar address a press briefing during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 14, 2024. Photo: Screenshot from X/@INCIndia

 

Workers of the MGNREGS have demanded that the Congress include a minimum wage of ₹ 500 in its election manifesto. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers were speaking at a Jan Sunwai or public hearing programme held as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Garhwa district of Jharkhand. 

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the yatra, was scheduled to be present but could not participate since he travelled with his mother Sonia Gandhi to Jaipur to file her nomination papers. The Congress was represented by former Union Rural Development Minister and party general secretary Jairam Ramesh and CWC member Kanhaiya Kumar. 

Issues with the scheme

In an open discussion on the shortcomings of the programme and various impediments, workers broadly raised four points: not getting enough work, problems with marking attendance, delay in payment of wages and lack of social audits despite overt use of technology including the Aadhaar based payment system. They also demanded that the government introduce an urban equivalent to MGNREGS.

The workers also showcased the importance of the programme in their daily lives, including assets like community wells & ponds they have constructed through MGNREGS, countering criticism that the programme has little or no asset creation role.  

While concluding the programme, Balram (no last name) who works for Jharkhand NREGA Watch handed over a ₹ 500 note to Mr. Ramesh, saying that this is the minimum wage expectation the workers have.

Speaking to The Hindu, Nikhil Dey one of the original authors of the MNREG Act, said, “In a democracy it is essential that the political parties go to the people before they frame their opinions or manifestoes. We hope other parties too will hold similar public hearings where we can have an open dialogue instead of one-way communication.”  

Mr. Ramesh in a long post on X said that justice for Shramiks or Workers, is one of the core pillars of Congress’s five Nyay promises, and the party will ensure that every worker gets their due.

