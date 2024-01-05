Congress holds first meeting of manifesto committee 

January 05, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - New Delhi

The first meeting of the Congress Manifesto Committee was held here on Thursday.

It was presided over by Chairman P. Chidambaram and attended by other members of the committee, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, Jairam Ramesh, T.S. Singh Deo, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and others.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Mr. Chidambaram said only preliminary discussions were held on Thursday. “This was the first meeting of the manifesto committee. The most important decision is that we will meet again next week. Nothing was decided today. It was an exchange of preliminary thoughts and ideas, and how we proceed with the drafting of the manifesto,” he said.

The next meeting of the committee will be held virtually on January 11.

As per sources, it was decided that the ideas that the party gathers through its consultations with people during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that begins on January 14 will also be incorporated into the document. The party will also reach out to civil society members who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that concluded in January 2023.

“Nothing has been decided. We believe that we should have a solid manifesto. It should be a manifesto that speaks to the people, that shows them the alternative that we’re offering,” Mr. Tharoor said.