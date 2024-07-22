Congress hits back at PM Modi, says government suppressed people’s voice for 10 years 

In a sharp reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that an “undemocratic attempt” was made to scuttle the voice of the government, the Congress hit back, accusing him of suppressing the voice of the country for 10 years and insisted that voters “punished” Mr. Modi in the Lok Sabha polls for it.

In customary remarks on the first day of each Parliament session, Mr. Modi said “an undemocratic attempt was made to scuttle the voice of the government that had been ordered by 140 crore Indians to serve”. “For two-and-a-half hours, attempts were made to scuttle the voice of the Prime Minister and such a thing has no place in democratic traditions. They [the Opposition] has no remorse over it,” he said.

Countering this, Congress’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera in a post on X wrote: ”He said the opposition throttled the voice of the Prime Minister for two-and-a-half hours. It is important to remind Prime Minister Modi that during his unjust rule of the last 10 years, the entire country was suffocated, for which the public has punished him.” Mr. Khera said it was the Congress’s parliamentary duty to seek answers. “It is our duty to repeatedly interrupt and stop you so as to raise the voice of the country. You too must understand that it is important to leave everything aside and listen to the questions related to the immediate needs and problems of the country,” the Congress leader said.

Congress’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi hit out at the Prime Minister, saying the NEET issue was listed as the second topic in Monday’s Question Hour, but Mr. Modi stood up and walked away before that.

“Why did he go? Was it not his responsibility to give an answer on the issue? When we demanded the Education Minister’s resignation, he [Dharmendra Pradhan] arrogantly said why would he resign when he has been appointed as the Education Minister by Prime Minister Modi,” Mr. Gogoi told reporters outside Parliament.

Hitting out at Mr. Modi for his remarks, the Congress’s whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, said the Prime Minister should practice what he preached by doing positive things.

“He says something else outside and does something else inside the House,” Mr. Tagore alleged.

