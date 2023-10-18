HamberMenu
Congress has no faith in either Constitution or Supreme Court: BJP responds to Adani coal invoicing allegations

After Rahul Gandhi attacked the PM on alleged inflated invoicing of coal imports by the Adani group, the BJP said the matter was already being heard in the SC; pivots to accuse Congress of corruption

October 18, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. File.

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The BJP on October 18 accused the Congress of having “no faith” either in the Constitution or in the Supreme Court of India, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over news reports about alleged inflated invoicing of coal imports by the Adani group.

Noting that the matter involving the business conglomerate was in the Supreme Court, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Mr. Gandhi’s comments on the issue showed he had no faith either in the Constitution or in the top court.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Gandhi cited a media report to accuse the Adani Group of over-invoicing coal imports and fleecing people to the tune of ₹12,000 crore in electricity rates. He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to come clean on the Adani issue by initiating a probe into the matter.

‘Most corrupt family’

Mr. Bhatia, in a press conference countering these allegations, accused the Gandhi family of being the “most corrupt” family in the world, adding that Mr. Gandhi was himself out on bail in the National Herald case. “The Congress leader never speaks on the corruption charge against him and the alleged scams of his brother-in-law Robert Vadra,” Mr. Bhatia said.

Mr. Bhatia also raised the episode when Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Shivanand Patil was showered with currency notes in the poll-bound state of Telangana, and accused the Congress of defiling democracy and elections with its alleged use of corrupt money.

Though Mr. Patil has acknowledged that it was him in the viral video, there has been no reaction from the Congress leadership, Mr. Bhatia said, demanded the Karnataka Minister’s immediate sacking.

“The Congress has made Karnataka an ATM for its corruption,” he said, questioning the presence of Ministers from the State in Telangana, where the Assembly election is scheduled to be held on November 30.

