Congress goofs up over Uddhav Thackeray’s presence at Opposition meeting

New Delhi:

20 August 2021 22:07 IST

Maharashtra CM had to be placated to attend

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, according to sources, had to be placated after mismanagement of the virtual meeting organised by the Congress by the party. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and attended by 19 parties.

According to sources, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI(M)) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had to step in and speak to Mr. Thackeray after he objected that it was Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar who was dealing with the Shiv Sena instead of the Congress.

Also Read 19 Opposition parties decide to hold joint protests against government in September Advertising Advertising

“While Ahmed Patel was alive, he was the pointsman who would call each and every Opposition leader. His absence is being sorely felt as the coordination work is being left to the lower rung of Congress leaders,” a senior Opposition leader said.

Mr. Thackeray, sources said, threatened to not attend the meeting. It was at this point that Mr. Yechury intervened and spoke to him. Thereafter, the coordination work, including reaching out to Opposition leaders, was divided between the CPI(M) and the Congress.