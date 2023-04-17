Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

April 17, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Mumbai/Pune

Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in an effort to build national unity of Opposition, the party’s general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Monday met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Monday.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the recent differences between the alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on several issues, including V.D. Savarkar and Sena’s decision to skip the meeting hosted by Mr. Kharge in Delhi.

Speaking to the media after their meeting, Mr. Venugopal said that in the current political situation in India and Maharashtra, Mr. Thackeray has been fighting against anti-democratic forces.

“We have witnessed how democracy has been completely sabotaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Maharashtra. They are also using ED, CBI to target every political party in the Opposition, especially Shiv Sena (UBT),” he said, adding that the Congress is completely in solidarity with Mr. Thackeray and his Shiv Sena.

“In this fight, we are all together,” he said.

Further, Mr. Venugopal said that every political party has its own ideology, but they had come together. “The Congress has its own ideology, Shiv Sena has its own ideology, likewise in NCP. We have discussed all issues and we are all in agreement to go together to fight against these forces. We will continue the dialogue and want to convey the message that we are together,” the senior Congress leader said.

In meetings held during the last Parliament session, everybody felt that there should be a broader joint Opposition unity, he said. “Following which Mr. Kharge and [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi met Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi Yadav and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The entire Opposition wants to fight together against the dictatorship of Modi,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said that every party has its own ideology and that is what democracy is and they have come together to keep it alive.

“We will fight together,” he said.

When asked if Mr. Gandhi had any plans to visit Mumbai, Mr. Venugopal said that he had requested Mr. Thackeray to come to New Delhi to meet Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. “If Mr. Thackeray comes to Delhi, Mr. Gandhi will come to Mumbai,” he added.

Mr. Venugopal was accompanied by senior Maharashtra Congressman Balasaheb Thorat and other local Congressmen and met Mr. Thackeray along with his close aide, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Apart from thorny issues, sources said another important reason for Mr. Venugopal’s visit was to do with Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole - considered a bugbear by both Mr. Pawar’s NCP and Mr. Thackeray’s Sena faction.

It is no secret that Mr. Patole’s blunt style of functioning has alienated senior leaders within the Maharashtra Congress and derailed relations with allies, with the NCP chief reportedly keen on his ouster.

Late in February, Maharashtra Congress leaders had met AICC observer Ramesh Chennithala to complain against Mr. Patole’s ‘unilateral style of functioning’ as the feud between Mr. Thorat and Mr. Patole threatened to expose the disunity State Congress while affecting the MVA’s overall unity. This had led to speculation of Mr. Patole’s replacement after the Congress’ Raipur session.

Since taking over as Congress chief, Mr. Patole’s frequent refrain that the Congress will ‘go it alone’ in future polls vexed the MVA’s coalition allies as well as sections within his party. Since then, NCP leaders have tended to disparage Mr. Patole as a “loose cannon”.

