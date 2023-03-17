ADVERTISEMENT

Congress flags SEBI’s silence over NSE stance on Adani group stocks

March 17, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Party questions stock exchange move to drop three firms’ shares from ‘additional surveillance’

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh speaks enquired into the market regulator’s silence on the Adani issue. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday raised questions about the stock market regulator looking away from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) decision to move Adani Group stocks out of the additional surveillance framework, and reiterated concerns about investors’ funds being routed into group’s stocks that have been added to various Nifty indices.

“This week, the NSE announced that Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar would exit the additional surveillance mechanism framework from March 17 that had been put in place to protect investors from excessive risks. Surely, the timing is not a coincidence?” the Opposition party’s communication chief Jairam Ramesh said.

Inquiring into the market regulator’s silence on the issue, Mr. Ramesh asked: “Why is SEBI [Securities Exchange Board of India] standing by as the NSE chooses to protect the Adani Group’s interests rather than that of lakhs of small investors?”

Buttressing the party’s earlier questions posed on February 27 regarding the NSE’s move to include five Adani Group stocks in 14 of its indices at the end of this month, he contrasted it with the review of the Group firm’s equities by global index providers like MSCI, S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell.

“Why is SEBI allowing index investors to take on additional exposure to Adani Group stocks when financial advisors, who generally wealthier investors can afford, have been advising their clients to avoid investing in the Adani Group stocks?” Mr. Ramesh queried.

