Congress flags removal of health warning from packets of iron-fortified PDS rice

The Congress on Monday, citing a news report, expressed concern about the Narendra Modi government removing health warnings from packets of iron-fortified rice given through the public distribution system (PDS) network.

In a post on X, Pawan Khera, who heads the media and publicity wing, called the move a “dangerous turn”, pointing to risks faced by people with genetic conditions such as thalassemia and sickle cell anemia. He said the government must take decisive action to reverse the harmful mandate of iron-fortified rice from all PDS schemes.

“Shockingly, they’ve now removed the health warnings from the rice. This means people won’t even know that what they’re consuming could harm or even kill them. Once again, the Modi government has shown complete disregard for India’s tribal and marginalized communities, where 34% are affected by these diseases,” Mr. Khera said.

He said the decision to supply iron-fortified rice without proper warnings or alternatives is not just reckless but life-threatening. “The poor, who rely on government-supplied rice, are at risk of iron overload, leading to organ failure and other severe health issues. Instead of addressing these critical health concerns, the government has allocated a massive ₹17,082 crore to push this dangerous scheme. Who truly benefits? Certainly not India’s poor or vulnerable,” Mr. Khera said.

The Congress leader alleged that the policy has conveniently created a market for the Dutch firm Royal DSM, the supplier of the micronutrient powder used in fortifying the rice. He added that members of Mr. Modi’s Economic Advisory Council have raised concerns, stating that fortified rice has failed to reduce anaemia and that promoting dietary diversity is the real solution.

“It is clear that this policy wasn’t driven by public health interests but by advocacy from international donors and NGOs with vested interests, pushing for a scheme that jeopardizes millions. The Supreme Court is still hearing petitions from activists demanding basic safety measures like health warnings. Yet, the Modi government has already scrapped the minimal warning labels, showing blatant disregard for public health,” Mr. Khera said.

The government must take decisive action to reverse the harmful mandate of iron-fortified rice and scrap this iron-fortified rice from all PDS schemes and evolve a public health policy that protects lives and not just corporate profits, he said.