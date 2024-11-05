GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress flags deaths of diamond workers in Surat, urges government to help them

Workers reeling under large-scale layoffs and pay cuts, says Jairam Ramesh

Published - November 05, 2024 09:28 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Jairam Ramesh cited a media report, claiming that job losses and factory closures were pushing Surat’s diamond workers to the edge, resulting in 71 suicides in 18 months. File

Jairam Ramesh cited a media report, claiming that job losses and factory closures were pushing Surat’s diamond workers to the edge, resulting in 71 suicides in 18 months. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Congress on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) flagged the issue of suicides by diamond workers in Surat in the last 18 months and urged the government to provide financial assistance to protect them from market volatility.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh cited a media report, claiming that job losses and factory closures were pushing Surat’s diamond workers to the edge, resulting in 71 suicides in 18 months.

Gujarat Congress chief raises concerns over job losses, suicides in Surat’s diamond industry

“In the last 18 months, at least 71 diamond workers have taken their lives in Surat,” Mr. Ramesh said, adding, “Surat has a long and storied history as one of the world’s greatest centres for diamond trade. Estimates suggest that there are 25 lakh workers in the diamond industry in Gujarat, with 8-10 lakh workers in Surat alone.”

Mr. Ramesh claimed that the advent of lab-grown diamonds had wreaked havoc on diamond industries across the world. He added that Surat had been hard hit, with large-scale layoffs (up to 15,000 workers between February and June 2024 alone) and pay cuts, which, in turn, had spawned acute financial and psychological distress among the workers in this industry.

No data

The Congress leader also noted that most of these diamond workers were neither permanent nor registered employees and therefore, the government had no data on them or specific schemes for their welfare. “We must do better, we must recognise and register these workers, afford them financial assistance, and protect this industry and its workers from the vagaries of the market,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Surat’s diamond industry struggles to spark amid geopolitical tensions

In a separate post, the Congress leader said the government paved the way for the deliberate destruction of micro, small, and medium enterprises [MSMEs] through “neglectful policy-making, a blundering demonetisation, a botched-up GST rollout, and the unplanned COVID-19 lockdown.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the numbers here.

Published - November 05, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.