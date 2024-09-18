GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress files police complaint against Ravneet Singh Bittu, Tarvinder Singh Marvah over threats against Rahul Gandhi

Ajay Maken in the letter for FIR named Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah, Shiv Sena (Shinde) Sanjay Gaikwad and U.P. Minister Raghuraj Singh

Updated - September 18, 2024 10:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Ajay Maken accompanied by Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba filed an FIR against BJP leaders.

Congress leader Ajay Maken accompanied by Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba filed an FIR against BJP leaders. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leader Ajay Maken approached Delhi Police on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) to register an FIR against BJP leaders over open threats to ‘eliminate’ or cause physical injury to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Maken in the letter for FIR named Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah, Shiv Sena (Shinde) Sanjay Gaikwad, and U.P. Minister Raghuraj Singh. The FIR was filed at the Tughlak Road police station.

‘He’s number one terrorist’: Union Minister Ravneet Bittu sparks controversy while attacking Rahul Gandhi

The letter stated that the BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah on September 11, 2024, in a BJP event openly issued assassination threat against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, wherein he said, “You better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother [Indira Gandhi]”

The letter stated that Sanjay Gaikwad, Shiv Sena (Shinde) publicly announced a bounty of ₹11 lakh for anyone who will cut the tongue of Rahul Gandhi.

The letter further named Ravneet Bittu, Minister of State for Railways, and claimed that the Minister while speaking publicly to media, called Mr. Gandhi the ‘number one terrorist of the country’.

The letter of FIR stated, “Mr. Bittu deliberately made statement to provoke public hatred and outrage against Mr. Gandhi, with the aim to incite violence and breach of peace.”

Act against leaders making ‘violent’ remarks against Rahul, Kharge urges PM Modi

The letter further added that “ the leaders of BJP/ its allies, intends to jeopardizes the safety and security of the Leader of Opposition, as well as, seeks to disturb public peace throughout the country, especially in view of the ongoing elections in State of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana.”

The letter further claimed that “the above-named person all connected with a common threat to the ruling BJP, hatched a well-planned criminal conspiracy, with other known/ unknown associates to commit the above acts.”

Published - September 18, 2024 10:35 am IST

crime, law and justice / crime / Rahul Gandhi / Indian National Congress

