Congress files plaint on BJP’s Assam ads

New Delhi

30 March 2021 22:18 IST

The Congress on Tuesday complained to the Election Commission against Bharatiya Janata Party taking out advertisements after the first phase of polling in Assam, in which the party claimed it would win all the 47 Assembly seats in the State.

Last Sunday, all prominent newspapers in Assam carried an advertisement that predicted a clean sweep by the BJP in Upper Assam that went to polls a day earlier.

Separately, the Congress also complained against BJP Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for using threatening language against one of its ally, Bodo People’s Front chief, Hagrama Mohilary.

Speaking to reporters, Rajeev Shukla said the Bharatiya Janata Party ads were a clear violation of the Representation of the People Act and the EC guidelines.