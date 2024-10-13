Congress falling prey to ideological bankruptcy: BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party chief J.P. Nadda on Sunday said the Congress was falling prey to ideological bankruptcy in the frustration and despair of continuous electoral defeats, describing as “ridiculous” party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks that the BJP was a “party of terrorists”.

“When on the ground the Congress is unable to compete with the pro-poor welfare policies and the nation-first principle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP under his leadership, its [the Congress’s] entire top leadership has started abusing the BJP and the Prime Minister as well as defaming the country,” said Mr. Nadda.

On Saturday, Mr. Kharge had made the remarks as a hit-back to Mr. Modi’s recent charge that the Congress was being run by a “gang of urban Naxals”.

“In response...Mr. Kharge calling BJP a ‘terrorist’ party reflects the Congress’s desperation and ideological hollowness...the Congress president’s statement is ridiculous. The people of the country know everything...,” said the BJP president.

Barrage of questions

Mr. Nadda threw a barrage of questions at the Congress leadership. “Who all knocked the doors of Supreme Court at midnight to stop the hanging of terrorist Afzal Guru, guilty of attacking Parliament?...who shed tears on the death of terrorists in the Batla House encounter?...who supported Afzal Guru’s death anniversary in JNU, where slogans like ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge - Insha Allah’ and ‘Afzal Hum Sharminda Hain, Tere Qatil Zinda Hain’ were raised?,” he asked.

The Union Minister said: “The Congress should tell the Home Ministers of which party’s government attempted to spin a concocted narrative of ‘saffron terrorism’?...who raised questions on surgical strike and air strike?...who told the American Ambassador that this country is in more danger from Hindus than from terrorists?...which party’s leaders describe Naxals as martyrs and revolutionaries?”

“The Congress should explain why does it have connection with George Soros, the sympathiser of Naxals and the mastermind of anti-India conspiracies?.. the Congress should tell who goes abroad to meet anti-India elements like Ilhan Omar?...who stood in support of the urban Naxals who plotted to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi?...why banned terrorist outfits and terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Pannun (Sikh for Justice’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun) openly support Congress?,” asked the BJP chief.

Mr. Nadda asked why Pakistan, which always conspired against India, was in favour of the Congress. “The Congress should tell when our soldiers were busy protecting their border in Doklam, who went to the Chinese Embassy at midnight? why did it sign an MoU with China’s ruling party? What is that MoU?..which party’s leaders sought help from Pakistan in removing Mr. Modi? who, on foreign soil, asked foreign powers to intervene in India’s democracy?,” he asked.

The BJP president also questioned the Congress’ stance on the issue of Article 370 and the law against Triple Talaq.

