Delhi violence: Congress fact-finding committee submits report to Sonia Gandhi

A fact-finding committee of the Congress on Monday submitted a report on the Delhi violence to party President Sonia Gandhi.
Ms. Gandhi had formed a team to look into violence in northeast Delhi.
The committee included Mukul Wasnik, Tariq Anwar, Sushmita Dev, Shaktisinh Gohil and Kumari Selja.
The Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out in northeast areas of the city last month.
The areas worst affected in the violence included Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.
