GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress expresses displeasure to Speaker on Emergency resolution

Resolution on Emergency could have been avoided, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi told Speaker Om Birla

Updated - June 27, 2024 03:04 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 02:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi during President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the Parliament, in New Delhi, on June 27, 2024.

Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi during President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the Parliament, in New Delhi, on June 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Expressing its displeasure on Speaker Om Birla bringing in a resolution against imposition of Emergency, Congress has said making political reference, that too on the day of assuming office, was “deeply shocking“ and “unprecedented in the annals of history of Parliament.”

“Making of such a political reference from the Chair is unprecedented in the annals of history of Parliament. This coming from the Chair as one of the ‘first duties’ from a newly elected Speaker assumes even graver proportions,” the party’s general secretary K.C. Venugopal has written in a letter to Mr. Birla.

The party’s views were conveyed to the Speaker in person too, by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

On June 26, 2024, when Om Birla was re-elected the Speaker of Lok Sabha, he read out a resolution in the House on the 1975 Emergency. The resolution blamed Congress for “supressing the rights of the people” “attacking the principles of democracy”.

When Mr. Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders met Speaker Om Birla as “a courtesy call” after the President’s address, it is learnt that he voiced his displeasure saying it was “clearly a political reference” and could have been avoided.

Mr. Gandhi was accompanied by Dharmendra Yadav of Samajwadi Party, DMK’s Kanimozhi, NCP (SP)‘s Supriya Sule, and TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee, besides others.

“In the course of the discussion, Opposition leaders told the Speaker that resolution on Emergency was avoidable,” Mr. Venugopal told reporters.

He also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker about the resolution on Emergency being read out by the Chair.

“I am writing this in the context of a very grave matter impacting upon the very credibility of institution of Parliament. Yesterday that is 26 June 2024, at the time of offering felicitations on your election as Speaker Lok Sabha, there was a general camaraderie in the House as such occasions generate. However, what followed thereafter, which is reference from the Chair after your acceptance speech, in regard to declaration of Emergency half a century ago, is deeply shocking”

“Making of such a political reference from the Chair is unprecedented in the annals of history of Parliament. This coming from the Chair as one of the ‘first duties’ from a newly-elected Speaker assumes even graver proportions,” he added.

“I, on behalf of Indian National Congress, express our profound concern and anguish over this travesty of Parliamentary traditions,” Mr Venugopal said in his letter.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.