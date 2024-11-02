Congress employing shoot and scoot social media policy based on lies: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday (November 2, 2024) accused the Congress of employing a “classic shoot and scoot” social media policy “based on lies, fabricated figures, and fake data” to mislead people. He further asserted that the country had achieved comprehensive economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Even their senior most leaders do not check facts before going public with their delusional opinions,” he said on X.

Mr. Puri said under Mr. Modi’s leadership, employment increased by nearly 36%, with around 170 million jobs added between 2016-17 and 2022-23. India’s GDP grew at an average rate of over 6.5% and unemployment rate declined to 3.2% in 2022-23, he added.

“Agriculture remains dominant, employing over 45% of the workforce, with a gradual shift toward manufacturing and services,” he said. As per Periodic Labour Force Survey, unemployment rate in the youth segment (15-29 age group) declined from 17.8% in 2017-18 to 10% in 2022-23. Gig economy workforce was expected to grow to 2.35 crore by 2029-30, he further said.

The Union Minister targeted Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, stating: “He is clearly looking at all the wrong places & getting fake data, or maybe is just too preoccupied with trying to hold his imploding party together and buys whatever lies his advisors sell to him; or he is just too fixated with the ‘unemployment’ of his party’s travelling Shehzada.”

On economy front, the Union Minister said the combined market cap of 81 listed public-sector undertakings (PSUs), including banks and insurance companies, has grown by 225% in the last three years. PSU dividends have gone up, and non-tax revenue mobilisation is happening.

On paper leaks, Mr. Puri said among the many scams which Mr. Kharge’s party “invented when in long periods of power, was also the phenomenon of paper leaks”. He cited the paper leaks in the erstwhile All India Engineering Entrance Examination in 2007, Pre-Medical Test in 2008, AIIMS exam in 2012, and the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams in 2014.

Accusing Mr. Kharge of spreading “canards” on prices of goods and commodities, the Union Minister said India’s inflation rate was 1.4% points below the global average in 2023, core services inflation was at a nine-year low in financial year (FY) 2023-24, and the Reserve Bank of India expected 4.5% headline inflation in FY25 and 4.1% in FY26.

“While Congress regimes of the yore used ‘Garibi Hatao (remove poverty)’ as a hollow slogan, Modi Govt is providing free food grains to about 81.35 crore beneficiaries for five years starting January 1, 2024, at a cost of ₹11.8 lakh crore...,” he said.

Countering Congress’ allegations, Mr. Puri said specific goods like pulses, rice, and flour, when sold in loose were fully exempt from the Goods and Services Tax and only attracted a concessional rate of 5% when in packaged and labelled form. “I would once again request Mr. Kharge to stop looking at the family scion as a benchmark of unemployment & his own party’s coffers as an indicator of declining savings of average Indians,” he said.

Mr. Puri said there was a shift in the composition of overall savings of household sector post COVID pandemic. “While the share of financial savings in total savings may have declined from 40.3% in 2019-20 to 28.5% in 2022-23, the share of physical savings has risen from 59.7% to 71.5% during the same period.... the share of household savings held in provident & pension funds has increased significantly from 10% in 2011-12 to 21% in 2022-23. Inequality has reduced both in urban & rural areas across the country between 2011-12 and 22-23,” he said.

The Union Minister said the Congress, under whose rule a slew of scams were committed, had forgotten that “the original sin of the Nirav Modi episode happened in 2011 under its watch”. During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, the Adani Group was granted loans of ₹72,000 crore, and Ambani Group worth ₹1,13,000 crore. Despite non-payment of loans worth ₹1,457 crore in 2012, Vijay Mallya’s group was given further loans of ₹1,500 crore.

“Loans worth ₹36.5 lakh crore to big industrialists were waived off by the UPA governments from 2005 to 2013. The rate of bad debts grew by 132% in 2012-13 over 2005-06,” he said, adding that the Modi government started recovering people’s money. From the sale of assets belonging to fugitive economic offenders like Mr. Mallya, Mr. Nirav, and Mehul Choksi, ₹13,109 crore out of ₹22,500 crore was retrieved. The banking sector was turned around with the recovery of over ₹10 lakh crore bad loans in 10 years, said the Union Minister.

