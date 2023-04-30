Congress dubs 100th episode of Modi’s radio programme as maun ki baat

April 30, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - New Delhi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat on April 30, the Congress took a dig at Mr. Modi for being “ maun” [silent] on key issues such as China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities and the wrestlers’ protest.

Just before the Prime Minister’s monthly radio broadcast programme was aired, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to target him. “Today is FekuMaster Special. The 100th day of Mann ki Baat is being heralded with great fanfare. But it is Maun ki Baat on crucial issues like China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities, price rise of essential commodities, terror attacks in J&K, insults to women wrestlers, non-fulfilment of promises made to farmer organisations, corruption in so-called double-engine state governments like Karnataka, conmen with close links to BJP, etc,” he tweeted.

“IIM Rohtak does some doctored study on Mann ki Baat’s impacts while its Director’s academic credentials have been questioned by the Ministry of Education itself,” he added.

The official Twitter handle of the party also targeted the Prime Minister for being silent on key issues such as alleged Chinese aggression, unemployment, price rise, among others.

On Sunday, the BJP turned the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat into a major exercise to connect with the public, with senior leaders and Union Ministers attending public events to listen to the programme.

