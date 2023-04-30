ADVERTISEMENT

Congress dubs 100th episode of Modi’s radio programme as maun ki baat

April 30, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leaders take to Twitter to question the Prime Minister’s silence on several important issues

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat on April 30, the Congress took a dig at Mr. Modi for being “ maun” [silent] on key issues such as China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities and the wrestlers’ protest.

Just before the Prime Minister’s monthly radio broadcast programme was aired, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to target him. “Today is FekuMaster Special. The 100th day of Mann ki Baat is being heralded with great fanfare. But it is Maun ki Baat on crucial issues like China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities, price rise of essential commodities, terror attacks in J&K, insults to women wrestlers, non-fulfilment of promises made to farmer organisations, corruption in so-called double-engine state governments like Karnataka, conmen with close links to BJP, etc,” he tweeted.

“IIM Rohtak does some doctored study on Mann ki Baat’s impacts while its Director’s academic credentials have been questioned by the Ministry of Education itself,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The official Twitter handle of the party also targeted the Prime Minister for being silent on key issues such as alleged Chinese aggression, unemployment, price rise, among others.

On Sunday, the BJP turned the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat into a major exercise to connect with the public, with senior leaders and Union Ministers attending public events to listen to the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US