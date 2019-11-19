Congress dominates Rajasthan local body polls, wins 965 wards while BJP gets 736

The ruling Congress swept the municipal elections in Rajasthan on Tuesday, winning 965 of the 2,105 wards in 49 urban local bodies, for which the polling was held on Saturday. The BJP trailed behind with 736 wards. The Congress dominated in most of the 49 civic bodies, situated in 24 districts.

The results declared by the State Election Commission showed 385 independent candidates emerging victorious. The Bahujan Samaj Party’s candidates won 16 wards, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) contestants won at three places.

The civic bodies which went to polls included three municipal corporations, 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities. The Congress got clear majority in 20 local bodies, while the BJP’s majority was confined to six civic bodies. In 23 bodies, the boards will be formed with the support of independent ward councillors.

‘Expected results’

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the results were “on the expected lines.” “The people have given us the mandate by supporting our government’s welfare schemes and developmental works,” he told reporters.

Mr. Gehlot said the voters in the urban areas had strengthened the Congress government’s resolve to provide a transparent, sensitive and accountable administration as well as good governance. The Congress has registered victory in the civic polls after winning the Mandawa Assembly seat in the by-election held last month.

‘Warning sign’

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who is also the Pradesh Congress Committee president, said the BJP had been defeated despite holding all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State. “The mandate of urban voters is a warning sign for the Union government. The people have been hit hard by economic recession... They have expressed their resentment in the civic polls.”

A total of 7,944 candidates were in the fray, while 71.53% of the registered voters had exercised their franchise on Saturday. The election for chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of urban bodies will be held on November 26 and 27, respectively.

Prior to the elections, the Congress and the BJP controlled 21 municipal bodies each and the remaining seven were with others.