Congress diverted funds meant for SC/ST welfare in Karnataka: BJP

Law Minister cites news reports claiming that the Congress government diverted over a third of funds meant for SC/ST welfare to implement sops promised in the party’s 2023 Assembly poll manifesto

Published - July 13, 2024 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal addresses a press conference, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on July 12, 2024.

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal addresses a press conference, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Karnataka’s Congress government of diverting funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in order to fulfil promises made during the campaign for last year’s State Assembly election.

State govt. to utilise SC/ST funds to implement guarantee schemes for community members

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made these allegations on July 12 at a press conference in the BJP’s national headquarters. Pointing out that such diversion of funds is a violation of the Constitution, he demanded action.

“People are being deceived in Karnataka,” Mr. Meghwal said, claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s double standards have been exposed. “On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi is moving around carrying a copy of the Constitution, while Constitutional values are being violated in the State,” he said.

Citing a news report, he claimed that more than ₹14,730 crore out of the ₹39,121 crore meant for SC and ST welfare has been diverted to implement various sops which the Congress had promised as part of its pre-poll ‘guarantees’.

‘Fake narratives’

Mr. Meghwal accused the Congress of spreading a fake narrative during the recent Lok Sabha election, in an apparent reference to the Opposition’s charge that the Narendra Modi-led government wanted to change the Constitution by seeking a big mandate.

Also read | BJP to take up campaign against ‘diversion of funds’ meant for Dalit welfare

“They might have succeeded in winning a few seats but can never win people’s hearts,” he said. He added that the Congress was “in the habit of espousing such double standard” and referred to the Opposition party “engineering the defeat” of Constitution framer B.R. Ambedkar in the 1952 general election.

Asked about the Supreme Court’s recent verdict which said that a divorced Muslim woman has the right to seek maintenance from her husband, he said that the top court’s judgment should be respected by everyone.

