Congress dissenters focus on party polls

New Delhi

22 December 2020 17:19 IST

Leadership remains unresolved after meeting with Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s meeting last week with key members of the group of 23 dissenters, or G-23, was an ice breaker but the issue of the party’s leadership is far from resolved; the G-23 is keeping a close watch on how the conduct of the internal polls of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The central election authority of the party is in the process of firming up the timeline for the internal elections and is expected to hold it by January end or February, once the Congress Working Committee (CWC) approves of the schedule.

If none from the Gandhi family contests the election and decide to put up a proxy, the group will chart its next course of action only after looking at the choice of the candidate.

“If it is someone like Ashok Gehlot or Amarinder Singh, why should we object? It all depends on who is put up as a proxy. The next Congress president has to be someone who can, at least, bring the party back into the reckoning,” said a senior member of G-23, who attended the meeting, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The group, however, may not put up any challenger if any of the Gandhis decide to contest the elections. Key members of the group say that’s because the electoral college will be “managed”.

“In many States, AICC delegates have left the party and their replacements would be done by the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs. They will be managed in a way to suit a particular outcome,” the leader said.

He also strongly contested media reports that former party chief Rahul Gandhi had said at the meeting that he was willing to accept any responsibility the party had to offer.

This assertion by a key member of G-23 is crucial as it refutes Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's claim that 99.9% of the party favoured Mr. Gandhi to take back the reins of the party.

“My sense is that such statements are made to avoid presidential elections and choose the leader by passing a resolution. We will keep a close watch,” he said.

The leader, however, admitted that some of the Congress dissenters in the meeting did express the view that Mr Gandhi was the “most recognisable face” to lead the party in taking on the Narendra Modi government.

He did reiterate that the G-23 would stick to their demand of making State units and the Congress Working Committee (CWC) more representative by having elected members as that alone can fix responsibility and accountability.

“The canard that was being spread that a rebellion was brewing against the Gandhi family was dispelled to some extent. That, I would say, is the biggest takeaway from the meeting,” he said.