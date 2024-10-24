Congress disrespects Dalits; treats them as third-class citizens: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (October 24, 2024) hit out at the Congress, alleging that it treats Dalits as untouchable and third-class citizens.

Mr. Sarma’s comments came in the wake of recent video clips purportedly showing AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge waiting outside as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. “Congress stands exposed on Dalits after people saw video clips showing the treatment meted to Mallikarjun Kharge during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s nomination.”

“Rahul Gandhi indulges in drama and pretends that they respect Dalits, but the way Mr. Kharge ji was treated, it is clear that the Congress treats Dalits as untouchables and third-class citizens," Mr. Sarma, who is also the co-incharge of Assembly elections in Jharkhand, told reporters in Ranchi.

He also said that “what happened to Mr. Kharge ji is self-explanatory”. The Assam CM is scheduled to participate in the nomination process of BJP leaders later in the day. Assembly elections in Jharkhand will take place in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with the results to be announced on November 23.