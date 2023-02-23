Congress dig at Nitish Kumar likely to cost party Cabinet berths in Bihar

February 23, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Patna

The Congress seems to have hampered its chances of getting more berths in the Bihar Cabinet by taking a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in response to his call to take the lead in uniting the Opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha poll.

Responding to Mr. Kumar’s appeal on February 18 at the CPI(ML)’s national convention, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said the party was “well-aware” of its role and it didn’t need a “certificate” from anyone. “The Congress is the only political party that has never made a compromise with the BJP anywhere. We are not two-faced with respect to the BJP,” Mr. Ramesh had said without naming any party.

A senior State Congress leader told The Hindu on the condition of anonymity that talks of a Cabinet expansion have stopped after the comments from the party’s top leadership. “The party’s State in-charge, Bhakta Charan Das, is trying to reach out to the CM, but his attempts have proved futile,” the party leader said.

The Congress, an ally in the ruling mahagathbandhan government, has 19 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly and four legislators in the Council. The State Cabinet can have a maximum of 36 berths, and five of them are now lying vacant. The Rashtriya Janata Dal, the largest party in the grand alliance, has 14 Ministers, the Janata Dal (United) 11, the Congress two, and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Independent MLA one each.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister had told mediapersons, who sought his views on the speculation about a Cabinet expansion and the Congress demand for more berths, to pose the queries to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. State Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh had recently said that given its numbers, the party has a rightful claim to four more Cabinet berths.

However, with disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha quitting the party, Mr. Kumar is looking to consolidate the Kushwaha vote bank — the second-largest OBC group in the State after the Yadavs — ahead of the Lok Sabha poll and the 2025 Assembly election.

According to party sources, Mr. Kumar is looking to give an MLC post and Cabinet berth to a suitable Kushwaha candidate to win over voters from the community.