Congress denies BJP MP’s charge that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended Ambani wedding

Lok Sabha Chair removes Ms. Vadra’s name from records; Congress leaders brand Mr. Dubey a “liar”, pointing out that Ms. Vadra was, in fact, out of the country at the time of Anant Ambani’s wedding

Published - August 06, 2024 08:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) strongly denied BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s claim that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had attended Anant Ambani’s wedding, asserting that Ms. Vadra had, in fact, been out of the country at the time.

Mr. Dubey, participating in the debate on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha, had alleged that though the Congress leadership always targeted “AA” business groups — a reference to business tycoons Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani — its general secretary had attended Mr. Ambani’s younger son’s wedding last month. However, the Lok Sabha secretariat later removed the name of the general secretary, which he had mentioned, from the records. 

“Didn’t the general secretary of their party attend the wedding? What are you talking about?” Mr. Dubey asked.

Hitting back, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal accused the BJP MP of speaking untruth on the floor of the House. “Every time he is telling galat baat [wrong things],” Mr. Venugopal said.

When Congress members pointed out that the BJP member could not take the name of a person who is not a member of the House, Mr. Dubey said, “Ok, then you say the general secretary attended the wedding.”

‘Blatant lie’

In a post on X, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate accused the BJP MP of lying. “Nishikant Dubey told a blatant lie in the Lok Sabha that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi attended Ambani’s wedding. This is absolutely wrong, she did not go there at all. She was not even in the country, your home minister must know this -- he has an old and bad habit of keeping track of everyone,” Ms. Shrinate said.

“The MP with a fake degree has a dirty disease of lying but Priyanka Gandhiji is not a Lok Sabha member yet, so taking her name is also a matter of privilege,” she added.

Congress leader Pawan Khera added, in a post on X: ”This is a blatant lie. Nishikant should apologise publicly. Otherwise you should change your name from Nishikant Dubey to Nishikant ‘Jhoote [liar]’.”

