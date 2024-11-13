Congress demands white paper on government recruitments in Goa since 2019

Alleging a massive cash-for-jobs scam in Goa to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees, the Congress on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) demanded a white paper on recruitments done after 2019 as well as a high-powered probe under the supervision of a retired High Court judge.

The party accused the BJP government in the State of trying to cover up the matter. The party has demanded a high-level independent inquiry to probe the matter.

The Congress attack came a day after a woman member of BJP’s mahila morcha was arrested in connection with the jobs scam. The BJP, however, clarified that that it would dissociate itself from any member of the party found to be involved in the fraud.

The cash for government jobs “scam” came to light in Goa after six persons were arrested for allegedly taking bribes, prompting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ask people to come forward and file complaints in case they have been duped.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarter, permanent invitee of the Congress Working Committee Girish Chodankar and AICC national secretary Alok Sharma demanded a white paper on the post-2019 recruitments in the State.

Mr. Sharma said so far about 20 FIRs have been registered in the case and 19 people have been arrested.

“Just like the youth are being cheated for the last 10 years, a jobs scandal has come to light in Goa. Modi ji had said – na khaunga, na khane doonga (will neither indulge in corruption nor let others do it) but today the situation is such that whenever there is rigging in any examination, they are all somehow connected to the BJP,” he alleged.

Mr. Sharma said whether it was the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh, 22 paper leak cases in Gujarat, jobs scam in Haryana, UPSC or NEET scam, the common factor is that those who are behind the leaks are “somehow connected to the BJP.”

”Why were the recruitments between 2019 and 2024 not done under the Staff Selection Commission? The Chief Minister of Goa comes first in the circle of questions. He should answer the youth of the State,” Mr. Chodankar said.

He said the alleged corruption of ‘cash-for-jobs’ has meted out injustice to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other Backward Classes.

