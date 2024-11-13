 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress demands white paper on government recruitments in Goa since 2019

The Congress attack came a day after a woman member of BJP’s mahila morcha was arrested in connection with the jobs scam

Published - November 13, 2024 10:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging a massive cash-for-jobs scam in Goa to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees, the Congress on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) demanded a white paper on recruitments done after 2019 as well as a high-powered probe under the supervision of a retired High Court judge.

The party accused the BJP government in the State of trying to cover up the matter. The party has demanded a high-level independent inquiry to probe the matter.

Also read | AAP seeks suspension of recruitment process in Goa in cash-for-jobs scam

The Congress attack came a day after a woman member of BJP’s mahila morcha was arrested in connection with the jobs scam. The BJP, however, clarified that that it would dissociate itself from any member of the party found to be involved in the fraud.

The cash for government jobs “scam” came to light in Goa after six persons were arrested for allegedly taking bribes, prompting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ask people to come forward and file complaints in case they have been duped.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarter, permanent invitee of the Congress Working Committee Girish Chodankar and AICC national secretary Alok Sharma demanded a white paper on the post-2019 recruitments in the State.

Mr. Sharma said so far about 20 FIRs have been registered in the case and 19 people have been arrested.

“Just like the youth are being cheated for the last 10 years, a jobs scandal has come to light in Goa. Modi ji had said – na khaunga, na khane doonga (will neither indulge in corruption nor let others do it) but today the situation is such that whenever there is rigging in any examination, they are all somehow connected to the BJP,” he alleged.

Mr. Sharma said whether it was the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh, 22 paper leak cases in Gujarat, jobs scam in Haryana, UPSC or NEET scam, the common factor is that those who are behind the leaks are “somehow connected to the BJP.”

”Why were the recruitments between 2019 and 2024 not done under the Staff Selection Commission? The Chief Minister of Goa comes first in the circle of questions. He should answer the youth of the State,” Mr. Chodankar said.

He said the alleged corruption of ‘cash-for-jobs’ has meted out injustice to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other Backward Classes.

Published - November 13, 2024 10:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Goa / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.