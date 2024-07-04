GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress demands ‘white paper’ from government on Agnipath scheme

The party alleges ‘discrimination’ against Agniveers; claims Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had lied in Parliament on the issue of compensation and demands an apology for it

Published - July 04, 2024 10:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Col. Rohit Chaudhary (retd.), Chairman, Ex-Serviceman Dept. AICC addressing a press conference on Agniveer (Agnipath) issue in New Delhi on July 4, 2024.

Col. Rohit Chaudhary (retd.), Chairman, Ex-Serviceman Dept. AICC addressing a press conference on Agniveer (Agnipath) issue in New Delhi on July 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Amid the controversy over compensation to ‘Agniveers’ who die in the line of duty, the Congress on July 4 demanded a ‘white paper’ on the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, the Congress’ chief of the ex-servicemen’s department Colonel (retired) Rohit Chaudhry said the white paper was essential for the country to understand ground realities.

Will the Agnipath scheme be revamped? | Explained

Mr. Chaudhry claimed that the family of late ‘Agniveer’ Ajay Singh from Punjab’s Ludhiana had received only ₹48 lakh from the Centre, apart from ₹1 crore from the Punjab government and ₹50 lakh as insurance money from a private bank.

His remarks followed a clarification from the Indian Army, which had claimed that the kin of the late Singh, who lost his life in the line of duty, had already been given ₹98.39 lakh of the dues. The total amount will be approximately ₹1.65 crore.

OPINION | Will Agnipath energise or demoralise the military?

The clarification came after the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shared a video on social media platform X late on Wednesday evening, and alleged that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had “lied” in Parliament on the issue of compensation, and demanded an apology for it.

Mr. Gandhi had also played a clip of the slain Agniveer’s father in which he said no assistance had been received by the family.

“In Parliament, the Defence Minister gave incomplete information to the country, which created an atmosphere of doubt. As the main Opposition, it is our responsibility to raise the issue of discrimination being carried out with the Army and Agniveers. Rahul Gandhi-ji says there should be no discrimination with the soldiers and martyrs of the country. This is not just a matter of martyred Agniveer Ajay Singh, but of the 13 Agniveers who have been martyred so far,” Mr. Chaudhry said.

Explained | Why is Agnipath under widespread attack? 

He said the government should bring out a ‘white paper’ on the Agnipath scheme, the “discrimination” between Agniveers and regular soldiers, and the assistance amount to be given to the families of those slain in the line of duty.

Wing Commander (retired) Anuma Acharya, who also addressed the press conference, alleged that the Narendra Modi government was bringing out half truths, entangling them in technical intricacies, and using the Additional Directorate General of Public Information’s official X handle to mislead the people of the country. “We condemn this,” she said.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.