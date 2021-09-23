Congress demands SC-monitored probe into Pegasus

Party welcomes court observation on setting up technical expert panel to probe charges

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s observation that it would set up a technical expert committee to probe allegations of snooping using the Pegasus spyware, while the Congress demanded a “full investigation” monitored by the top court.

“On behalf of all progressive parties, I welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to set up a committee to investigate the #Pegasus snooping scam. Given its grave national security & privacy implications, every Indian hopes for an efficient & transparent probe. Satyameva Jayate!” Mr. Kharge said on Twitter

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “The Pegasus Spy scandal is not an issue to protect national security but an assault on national security and privacy by the Modi government. The solution is simple -- A SC-monitored full investigation. SC observation of setting up a "technical committee" is a right step in this direction”.

Compromise on national security

At a press briefing, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said a probe into the matter would ensure that “national security is not compromised”.

She stated, “We will only say that there has to be a full-fledged probe by the Supreme Court of India under its supervision…because anything less than that is not going to be satisfactory as far as national security is concerned”. Not just politicians or journalists but people on constitutional positions were compromised. “The reality is that snooping was done on people who were in elected positions of power, which also compromises the Official Secrets Act and there was never a bigger compromise on national security than Pegasus.”

Ms. Shrinate hoped that the setting up of a technical committee would be part of a larger probe.

On Thursday, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, while hearing another matter, said the Pegasus order would be pronounced next week.