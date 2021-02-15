Congress demands rollback of LPG prices

NEW DELHI

15 February 2021 19:13 IST

Rahul Gandhi calls it ‘loot from the public’

The Congress on Monday demanded a rollback of the increase in the price of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi describing it as “a loot from the public to help the development of only two persons”.

On Sunday, the Centre had increased the price of cooking gas by ₹50 per cylinder and the price of a 14.2 kilogram LPG cylinder went up to ₹769 in Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

“Loot from the public. And development for only two,” tweeted Mr. Gandhi. He tagged a news report on how LPG prices had been hiked twice in a span of 10 days as the cost of a cylinder was increased by ₹25 on February 4.

Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala tweeted a throwback picture of June 2011 in which Union Minister Smriti Irani was seen protesting over a ₹50 hike in LPG prices. “Prices of cylinders have gone up ₹175 per cylinder. Will you say something now or prefer to keep quiet to enjoy the perks of power,” tweeted Mr. Surjewala.

At the Congress party’s official briefing, spokesperson Supriya Shrinate placed two cylinders on the podium during her press conference and called the repeated hikes in fuel and LPG prices as “proof of Narendra Modi government’s insensitivity”.

“If you look at the two increases of ₹50 each on LPG cylinders during the month of December, then the government has increased ₹175 per cylinder in the past two months,” Ms. Shrinate said.

With retail prices of petrol touching ₹100 per litre in some parts of the country, the Congress spokesperson claimed that fuel prices have established a new record under the Modi government.

Ms. Shrinate alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cut fuel prices only when there were Assembly elections, and claimed that the Modi government had “amassed” about ₹24 lakh crore by imposing high taxes on petroleum products.

“I also believe that if the common man and the common woman starts asking tough questions of this government on the economic mismanagement and the skyrocketing fuel prices, they were [will be] labelled anti-nationals, sedition cases will be filed and [they will be] lodged in jails,” Ms. Shrinate alleged.

She said international crude prices were above $100 per barrel when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power, but even then the UPA ensured LPG cylinders did not cost more ₹400.

“We demand these prices be rolled back, the excise duty structure and excise duty collection be paused for a while, and some relief is given to the common man,” she added.