Congress demands response from PM Modi on China face-off

The Congress on Sunday used Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that there is no guarantee of resolving the border dispute with China through dialogue to mount a fresh offensive against the Narendra Modi government on the face-off with China.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala posed new questions to the government and demanded a response from the Prime Minister.

“What is the meaning of the statement of Defence Minister when he said there is no guarantee of finding a solution in the ongoing talks with the Chinese? Has the Modi government accepted Chinese transgressions and also admitted that they have no solution to push the Chinese back into their own territory behind the Line of Actual Control [LAC] between India and China?” asked Mr. Surjewala.

“Is it correct that China is continuing constructions in the Daulat Beg Oldi and also the Depsang Sector? Is it correct that China continues to occupy eight kilometres of our territory in the Pangong Tso area between Finger 4 and Finger 8? How does the Modi government propose to push the Chinese Army, which is present in 3,000 strong numbers, into their own territory?” he added.

Slams Jaishankar

In a series of tweets, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma hit out at External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who had earlier countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comment on China and foreign policy.

On Friday, Mr. Gandhi alleged that Mr. Modi’s ‘indiscretion and blunder’, fragile economy, troubled neighbourhood and a weak foreign policy prompted China to act against India.

Mr. Jaishankar claimed that India’s global standing had not only gone up but it now engaged with China on equal terms.

“Pakistan (that you skipped) surely notes the difference between Balakot and Uri on the one hand, and Sharm-el-Sheikh, Havana and 26/11 on the other. Ask yourself,” Mr. Jaishankar said in his reply to Mr. Gandhi.

Responding to the Minister, Mr. Sharma said the government could not be in denial of foreign policy failures.

“Rhetoric and tweets do not change ground reality. Neighbourhood first has been a priority of India’s foreign policy but sadly derailed by a cavalier approach ... Dr. Jaishankar’s reference to Mumbai terror attack was oddly out of place. As India’s Ambassador and senior diplomat, he was articulating India’s position which, for political expediency, he has chosen to criticise and disown,” Mr. Sharma said.

“India’s response was robust & mobilisation of International support exposed & isolated Pakistan. Why use Balakot, Uri and every brave action of Indian armed forces for partisan propaganda?” he added.