Congress demands probe over reports that a team of Israeli contractors interfered in elections in India

February 17, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Thursday questioned the silence of the Narendra Modi government over reports that an Israeli team of contractors was allegedly used in India to interfere with elections in the country. The party demanded a probe into the allegations.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokespersons Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate drew similarities between “Team Jorge”, the Israeli team of contractors, and the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in “spreading misinformation and fake news” in order to influence the country’s electoral process.

“We have seen a pattern in India. We want the government to break its silence and say what has been its contribution in saving democracy in the country,” Ms. Shrinate said, asserting that it was the Centre’s job to provide a reply when an international agency had made out such a serious allegation.

On Wednesday, a report by a consortium of international journalists claimed that “Team Jorge” is feared to have interfered with more than 30 elections across the world and has been linked with a software to operate fake social media campaigns across countries, including India.

“This impacts India’s electoral process directly and there should be a probe,” Ms. Shrinate said, adding, “If the government is not doing anything on this, it means it is seeking help to interfere in the country’s democracy and elections. The data of Indians is being compromised by handing it over to a foreign firm.”

Ms Shrinate, who heads the Congress’ social media department, accused the BJP’s IT cell of indulging in such activities by “militarising or weaponising” rumours by spreading those further.

Accusing the ruling party of “hijacking” democracy, Mr. Khera said, “An Israeli agency’s help is being taken to influence the country’s democracy. Sitting in India, they are conspiring against India’s democracy along with other countries.”

“The pattern of disinformation and fake news campaigns being adopted by the Israelis is mirrored by the ruling BJP very distinctly,” he said, adding that “An innocuous social media account puts out disinformation, which is then amplified by the right-wing ecosystem, including BJP office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and Ministers”.