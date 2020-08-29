Congress demands probe into BJP link in Sushant’s death

Mumbai

29 August 2020

‘Party shielding producer Sandip Singh’

The Maharashtra Congress on Saturday demanded an inquiry into the relationship between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and producer Sandip Singh, who is alleged to be a part of a drug cartel involved in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The party claimed that Mr. Singh’s Legend Global Studio was the only film company which signed an MoU of ₹177 crore in the Vibrant Gujarat summit, 2019.

A day after revealing photos of Mr. Singh with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that during September 1 to December 23, 2019, Mr. Singh had called the BJP State office 53 times. “Who is his handler in BJP? Whom was he talking to?” Mr. Sawant asked.

Releasing documents, he said Mr. Singh was also accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Mauritius during his Indian embassy-backed visit in 2018. “What is the status of that case? Was he helped by Modi government? Why a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor was chosen by BJP to make Modiji’s biopic and was even supported by the then CM?” he asked.

Reacting to the revelations, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the State government will write to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the allegations. He said he has received requests and complaints to investigate relationship between Mr. Singh and BJP.

“It is alleged that Mr. Singh, who made the PMs biopic, has connection with drug cartel and could be the link in Bollywood,” he said.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam refuted the charges calling it baseless. “Mumbai Police did not probe Mr. Singh when it was inquiring the case. All these allegations are childish. There is connection between Rhea Chakraborty and the State government. These allegations hold no value,” he said. However he refused to speak on allegations of child sex abuse and MoU signing with Mr. Singh’s company.