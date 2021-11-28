Congress demands condolence resolution for farmers who died

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Speaker Om Birla

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament that gets under way on Monday, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Speaker Om Birla on Saturday urging him to pass a condolence resolution for the farmers who had lost their lives during their agitation against the farm reform laws.

In a separate letter, Mr. Chowdhury urged the Speaker to initiate the process of appointing a Deputy Speaker.

“I would sincerely request you that as a mark of respect towards our Annadata (food providers), the House may unanimously pass a condolence resolution for farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The passing of the resolution in the House will convey our gratitude for the sacrifice that our farmer brethren have given to the nation,” Mr. Chowdhury said in his letter while wishing the Speaker for the smooth conduct of the session.

In another letter, the Congress leader reminded the Speaker of Article 93 that calls for the selection of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker as early as possible after the positions become vacant. The post has been lying vacant for over two years since the 2019 election.

“The Delhi High Court has asked the Central Government to explain its stand on a petition that claimed keeping the post of Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha vacant is a violation of Article 93. In view of the above, I would request you to please initiate the process of appointment of the Deputy Speaker as it would help you in the smooth conduct of business in the House,” he said.