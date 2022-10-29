Cash gifts to journalists | Congress demands Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation

The Karnataka Congress demanded a judicial inquiry into what it called the "Chief Minister's Office sweet box bribe to journalists".

PTI New Delhi/Bengaluru
October 29, 2022 19:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress on Saturday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tried to bribe journalists by sending ₹1 lakh cash gifts to them on Diwali and demanded the registration of a graft case as well as his resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee demanded a judicial inquiry into what it called "Chief Minister's Office (CMO) 'sweet box bribe' to journalists".

According to sources in the CMO, Mr. Bommai has said he was unaware that "cash" was given to journalists.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "The Bommai government's bribegate is now out in the open and this time the responsibility lies at the doorstep of the chief minister himself." "This time, Mr. Bommai has surreptitiously, overtly and in a conspiratorial fashion tried to bribe the entire journalistic fraternity by sending 1 lakh cash to every journalist in Karnataka. Hats off to our journalist friends who openly exposed the bribegate," said Mr. Surjewala, who has been looking after the party's affairs in the state.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time that the 40% "corrupt Bommai government" has attempted to do so, he alleged.  The BJP government in Karnataka has become infamous for the "PayCM" campaign that the people of Karnataka have launched, Mr. Surjewala claimed.

He alleged that under the BJP government in the state, there has been bribery in recruitment, postings and contracts.  "Latest is the CM trying to bribe journalists. Where has the money come from? Was this ₹1 lakh withdrawn from the public exchequer and then put in a packet to be sent to journalists on Diwali or has it come from your personal kitty," Mr. Surjewala asked.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

If the CM is involved in bribery who will protect the state, he asked.

"CM Bommai has been caught red-handed in the bribery to journalists scam. A case of corruption under prevention of corruption act for offering bribes has to be registered against Mr. Bommai and he has to resign immediately," Mr. Surjewala said.

Earlier, in a tweet, Mr. Surjewala said, "The 40% Sarkar seeks to bribe the journalists with ₹1 Lakh cash! Will Mr. Bommai answer- 1. Isn't it "bribe" being offered by CM? 2. What is the source of ₹1,00,000? Has it come from Public Exchequer or from CM himself? 3. Will ED/IT take note?"  The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee said the people of the state should know how much money was given as bribe, how much was received, how much was returned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app