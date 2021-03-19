Congress demands apology from Uttarakhand CM for ‘ripped jeans’ remarks

The Congress on Thursday slammed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s comment on “ripped jeans” and demanded that he should either apologise for displaying his “anti-women” mindset or resign.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Mr. Rawat’s remarks. Posting photographs on Twitter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat wearing the organisation’s khaki shorts, she said, “Oh my God!!! Their knees are showing.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Rawat made a controversial statement, criticising women for wearing ripped jeans, and wondered what values they would impart to their children.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Mr. Rawat’s remarks were a result of the BJP’s medieval mindset.

“We demand on behalf of the daughters and women of the country that such a chief minister should apologise or resign, because this mentality will not work any more. Those having thoughts of the 16th century do not have the right to rule India in the 21st century. They would have to go now and this is patriotism,” Mr. Surjewala said, adding that Mr Modi, and Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Manohar Lal Khattar have made anti-women comments in the past..

Mr. Surjewala said Mr. Rawat should be “ashamed” of himself as his job was to provide good governance and not look at women with such thoughts.

Congress leader Alka Lamba said many BJP and RSS leaders had made similar remarks against women in the past.

“The Congress strongly condemns this kind of thinking towards women. We demand that Prime Minister Modi asks the Uttarakhand Chief Minister to immediately apologise. If you do not do this, you will have to replace him. Otherwise, the women of the country will launch an agitation and expose the BJP leaders and their mindset,”Ms Lamba said..

“The Congress feels that the women of the country have complete freedom to eat, wear or speak whatever they want according to the Constitution and [they] will not tolerate any such remarks. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister should apologise or he would have to resign,” she added.