Congress demands all-party meeting on India-China border issue

April 05, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on April 5 demanded an all-party meeting on the issue of China and asked why the Narendra Modi government was refusing to discuss the issue of national security and sovereignty in Parliament, the supreme law making body.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, senior leader and Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari said it had been three years since the standoff with China began at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May 2020 but the government was maintaining a silence on the issue.

"We demand as a responsible Opposition that an all-party meeting of all leaders discuss the China situation. Three years after the standoff, the government should have taken the entire Opposition into confidence and tell them about the developments of the last three years and the ongoing negotiations and give them a summary" he told reporters, adding that "senior leaders should be taken into confidence"

Mr. Tewari said he himself had asked 55 questions in Parliament on the conflict at the border since September 2020 when the Parliament met for the first time after the first conflict, but the same had not even been accepted.

"The government is not ready to answer any question on China and is not giving any answers. There is an opacity about what is happening at the border," he said.

To a question on China renaming several places in Arunachal Pradesh, he said it was very irresponsible on the part of the Ministry of External Affairs to say that such things kept happening in the past.

He said the last time China did something like this, the then United Progressive Alliance government lodged a strong protest and "we expected the government to issue a sharp statement as the action raises questions on India's integrity and should have been condemned".

"In the year 2022, the Sino-Indian trade touched $136 billion. India imported from China goods and services worth $119 billion, exported a meager $17.5 billion and there is a $101 billion trade deficit in favour of China. So, the question arises, are we at some level advertently or inadvertently subsidising the transgressions by China, " asked Mr. Tewari.