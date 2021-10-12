Congress delegation to meet President, present memorandum on Lakhimpur incident

The seven-member delegation will comprise Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders AK Antony and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal.

“A delegation of Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday and present a memorandum of facts on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence,” party sources said.

Sources said that the delegation will meet the President on Wednesday at 11.30 AM. The party had written to him seeking time in this regard.

The Congress has been demanding the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish has been named in the FIR and is accused of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, and strict action against the accused in the killing of farmers.

Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed Terming the mowing down of farmers as a “shocking incident of broad day massacre”, Venugopal added it has shaken the conscience of the entire nation.

He said the Congress seek to present a detailed memorandum of facts on the Lakhimpur incident.

He lamented that despite all round protests and intervention of the Supreme Court, no decisive action has been taken either against the guilty or against the minister.