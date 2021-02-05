Congress declares ₹139 cr. in contributions

In its report to the EC, it says top party leaders made contributions of over ₹20,000 each in 2019-2020

The Congress received ₹139.01 crore in contributions in 2019-2020, which included ₹31 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust, ₹25 crore from Jankalyan Electoral Trust and ₹13 crore from ITC Limited, according to its contribution report submitted to the Election Commission.

Top party leaders, including its president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as well as ex-Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who left the party to join the BJP in March 2020, made contributions of over ₹20,000 each to the party in the 2019-2020 financial year.

Meanwhile, ITC Limited was among the top contributors to the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADM) in 2019-2020, according to its audited annual accounts report submitted to the EC. The party declared an expenditure of ₹28.83 crore and income of ₹86.60 crore, of which ₹46.77 crore came from Progressive Electoral Trust and ₹5.39 crore from ITC.

The All-India Trinamool Congress declared ₹143 crore as its total income, of which donations and contributions were ₹108.54 crore, in its audited annual accounts report for 2019-2020 submitted to the EC. The party said it spent ₹74.65 crore in election expenditure that year.

The Bahujan Samaj Party declared a deficit for 2019-2020. Its total expenditure was ₹95.05 crore and income was ₹58.25 crore. In its report, the Shiromani Akali Dal declared ₹13.11 crore in expenditure and ₹16.47 crore income in 2019-2020.