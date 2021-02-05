Congress declares ₹139 cr. in contributions

The Congress received ₹139.01 crore in contributions in 2019-2020, which included ₹31 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust, ₹25 crore from Jankalyan Electoral Trust and ₹13 crore from ITC Limited, according to its contribution report submitted to the Election Commission.
Top party leaders, including its president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as well as ex-Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who left the party to join the BJP in March 2020, made contributions of over ₹20,000 each to the party in the 2019-2020 financial year.
Meanwhile, ITC Limited was among the top contributors to the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADM) in 2019-2020, according to its audited annual accounts report submitted to the EC. The party declared an expenditure of ₹28.83 crore and income of ₹86.60 crore, of which ₹46.77 crore came from Progressive Electoral Trust and ₹5.39 crore from ITC.
The All-India Trinamool Congress declared ₹143 crore as its total income, of which donations and contributions were ₹108.54 crore, in its audited annual accounts report for 2019-2020 submitted to the EC. The party said it spent ₹74.65 crore in election expenditure that year.
The Bahujan Samaj Party declared a deficit for 2019-2020. Its total expenditure was ₹95.05 crore and income was ₹58.25 crore. In its report, the Shiromani Akali Dal declared ₹13.11 crore in expenditure and ₹16.47 crore income in 2019-2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath