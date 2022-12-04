Congress decides on Parliamentary strategy for winter session

December 04, 2022 05:55 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - New Delhi

The border situation with China, the economic situation including inflation, and interference with autonomous institutions such as the judiciary are the three broad issues over which the Congress would press for a discussion in the upcoming winter session of Parliament that begins on December 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who will continue to be the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), will approach like-minded parties to formulate a joint strategy.

This was decided at a meeting of the Congress’ parliamentary strategy group that took place at the residence of Sonia Gandhi, who continues to head the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Congress’ communication chief Jairam Ramesh said that Mr. Kharge had shortlisted about 14-15 issues, including the recent collapse of the suspension bridge at Morbi, cyber attack at All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Law Minister’s repeated attack on the judiciary.

“There are broadly three big issues that we want to raise in this short session of 17 days...Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji will get in touch with all the Opposition leaders in the next two-three days,” he said, adding, “Mr. Kharge would do so as the LoP in Rajya Sabha”.

“The first big issue is the stand-off that we have with China for the past 22 months. But there has been no discussion in Parliament. We will raise this and we hope that we will get the support of other parties as well,” Mr. Ramesh added.

Earlier, in the day, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate cited media reports about China building temperature-controlled shelters in the Depsang area in Ladakh and questioned the government’s “silence” over the issue.

“Two hundred such shelters have been built by China in our territory 15-18 km inside the LAC (Line of Actual Control),” she alleged, adding, ”Why has there not been a single statement from Prime Minister Modi, his government or the Ministry of External Affairs?”

“In fact, around the Pangong Tso lake area, China has built a PLA division headquarters, a garrison, artillery and anti-aircraft gun shelter. China is getting emboldened by the abject pin-drop silence of Mr Modi and the clean chit that the Prime Minister has given that ‘nobody has entered our territory,” Ms. Shrinate added.

Among the economic issues, Mr. Ramesh said unemployment, price rise and the increase in GST, rupee’s slide compared to the US Dollar, poor exports, privatisation and the promise to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) are the prominent ones.

The Congress leader said the party will also press for a caste-based census and raise the recent Supreme Court judgment pertaining to reservation for Economicaly Weaker Sections (EWS).

“Then, there is the issue of interference in independent and Constitutional institutions like the Judiciary, Media and the Election Commission. They are being made an extension of the Prime Minister’s Office and this is not possible and the Congress would want a debate on this too,” Mr. Ramesh asserted.

He said the government has circulated 17 bills for the winter session but the Congress is opposed to three of them, including Biological Diversity Bill, 2021, Multi-state Cooperative Amendment Bill and the Forest Conversation Amendment Bill.